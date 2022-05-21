Update On Wrestlers Wanting To Work With NJPW With Travel Opened Up

Fightful Select recently spoke with several wrestlers and the consensus is that there is a “logjam” of talent based in the United States that want to work in NJPW. New Japan is finally bringing talent in from abroad, as evidenced by the talent list for the Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

However there are still multiple wrestlers who have yet to get their chance, including several in AEW. Over the past two years, they were told NJPW wasn’t bringing anyone in from the US for a while, including US-based wrestlers they had under contract. Those that have asked about it were told to “hang tight” during the pandemic and several were told that things would be back to normal soon. New Japan has been working on visas to bring the talent in.

There are some “highly sought out” free agents that hoped to go to NJPW, but the company couldn’t do it during the pandemic.