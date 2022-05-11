Update on Wrestling Promoters Attempting to Book Cesaro, Negotiations With WWE Before His Exit

– As previously noted, former WWE Superstar Cesaro, aka Claudio Castagnoli and CSRO, recently teased what’s next for him following his WWE exit. Fightful Select has an update on the King of Swing.

According to the report, there has been interest from wrestling promoters to book the former United States Champion since he left WWE. Several promoters reportedly reached out to Cesaro to attempt to book him for wrestling appearances and signings, but Cesaro has not yet accepted any bookings. Many other promoters have stated they have yet to hear back from him.

Additionally, the report noted that other promoters commented that Cesaro is currently priced out of potential bookings, and they wouldn’t be able to book him until the price was lowered. Cesaro is currently represented by an agent who also manages other wrestlers’ bookings. Some wrestlers reportedly like intentionally using a high booking fee because they prefer to stay at home until the right potential deal or offer comes along, especially after they’ve been on the road for such a long time, as Cesaro has with his WWE career.

One wrestling promoter was reportedly looking to book CSRO for a signing event in July, and the promoter is of the belief that the deal will be secured. This party is said to be in regular contact with CSRO.

CSRO exited WWE last February after both sides couldn’t come to terms on a new contract for the wrestler. Fightful’s report also noted that over the course of 16 months, Cesaro was aware of his value, and he wasn’t going to allow himself to be put in an unfavorable position. One WWE source stated that Cesaro was very savvy in how to negotiate with WWE in 2021 and 2022.

Claudio Castagnoli recently re-dubbed himself as CSRO, which he trademarked in March.