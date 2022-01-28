Update On WWE Being Preempted Next Month Due To Winter Olympics

It was reported earlier this month that WWE RAW and NXT would be preempted to Syfy in February due to the USA Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. This includes RAW on February 7 & 14 and NXT on February 8 and 15. However that might be subject to change.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, RAW on February 7 and NXT on February 8 are still going to be on Syfy. However, WWE sources noted that the following week is ‘up in the air’ and there would be a more definitive answer next week. NXT will be airing their Vengeance Day special on the 15th, and so far WWE has advertised it for the USA Network.