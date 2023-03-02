Update on WWE Changing Plans for Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania, How It Also Changed Elimination Chamber

As previously reported, WWE changed plans for Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania after originally having something else planned only a few weeks ago. The Beast Incarnate will now take on Omos next month.

Fightful Select reports that one of the ideas pitched to Lesnar was a match with Bray Wyatt. Lesnar then turned that idea down. It’s unknown why Lesnar decided not to face Wyatt. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the original plan for Eliminaton Chamber was for Lesnar to beat Bobby Lashley clean and move onto face Wyatt. That’s why Wyatt challenged the winner of the match on the Smackdown before. Once Lesnar turned down the match, the finish was changed so Lashley won by DQ.

This comes after previous plans were changed. It was previously noted that Steve Austin had been pitched as an opponent for Lesnar, but Austin turned it down. Then there was the rumor that he would face GUNTHER, which may have been the plan as late as November 21, but by the time that was reported, plans already changed. GUNTHER’s Wrestlemania plans have been in place for months and Lesnar was not considered for “any extended period of time.”

Now Lashley will face Wyatt and Lesnar will face Omos. There is a ‘back-up’ plan for Lesnar, but it’s unknown who that is at this point. Meanwhile, a report from WrestleVotes hinted that Vince McMahon ‘pushed through’ the Omos match. While that isn’t confirmed, Fightful confirmed that Lesnar approved the Omos match. However Fightful’s sources also indicated that McMahon has not been involved in creative directly, but those close to Lesnar said the rumor “could be true.”