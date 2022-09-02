Update On WWE Clash at the Castle Ticket Sales

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place tomorrow, and a new report has an update on ticket sales for the event. The WON reports that as of this morning there were 66,465 tickets out for the Cardiff, Wales show with 49,000 of them paid. The venue has a capacity of 72,352,

WWE blocked off 4,000 seats in the last week and moved people in those sections to unfilled sections; with the blocking off, they can fill to 67,580 and further expand to over 71,000 if they need to needed.

The tickets out are higher than any other WWE show in the past six years, although the paid attendance will end up lower than either night of WrestleMania 38 although the event will easily have the largest gate in wrestling history beyond WrestleMania events.