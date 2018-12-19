WWE News: Update on WWE Holiday Taping Schedule, Bray Wyatt Update, R-Truth & Carmella to Tape Segments at WWE HQ

– WWE will tape the New Year’s Eve edition of Monday Night Raw on December 28 in Detroit, Michigan and the New Year’s Day edition of Smackdown on December 29 in Pittsburgh, PA.

– Bray Wyatt is scheduled for the post-Christmas Raw live events.

– WWE will shoot segments with R-Truth & Carmella at WWE HQ playing off their Mixed Match Challenge win when they are in the Northeast for live events after Christmas.

