wrestling / News
Update on WWE Raw Return to MSG in July, Ronda Rousey & More Advertised
May 10, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE is set to return to the Madison Square Garden (MSG) on July 25 for a TV taping of Monday Night Raw. This will be the first edition of Raw at MSG in nearly three years. Per MSG’s website, tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 13.
The MSG website is currently advertising Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, RK-Bro, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and The Street Profits for the event.
A ticket pre-sale for the WWE Raw event will start tomorrow at 10:00 am EST with the code SOCIAL.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Discusses 80s WWE Drug Culture, Wrestlers Taking Advantage Of Women, Taking Cocaine
- Tony Khan Explains His Decision To Turn Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Heel
- Note On Reason For Charlotte Flair Injury Angle At Wrestlemania Backlash
- Mandy Rose, Maryse Dressing Up for NFL Draft, Becky Lynch Top Superstar Instagram Photos