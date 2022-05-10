Update on WWE Raw Return to MSG in July, Ronda Rousey & More Advertised

– As previously reported, WWE is set to return to the Madison Square Garden (MSG) on July 25 for a TV taping of Monday Night Raw. This will be the first edition of Raw at MSG in nearly three years. Per MSG’s website, tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 13.

The MSG website is currently advertising Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, RK-Bro, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and The Street Profits for the event.

A ticket pre-sale for the WWE Raw event will start tomorrow at 10:00 am EST with the code SOCIAL.