Update on WWE Reportedly Being Worried About ‘Sami’ Chants During Cody Rhodes Segment
February 23, 2023
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE was concerned about fans chanting for Sami Zayn during Cody Rhodes’ segment on Monday’s RAW. This was why Rhodes’ segment was set up the way it was.
Before Rhodes had the chance to speak, he was interrupted by Paul Heyman. The segment was constructed in a way so that the audience wouldn’t have a chance to chant Sami’s name. They felt as though if it did, it would have hurt Rhodes’ momentum.
