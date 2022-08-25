wrestling / News
Update on WWE Reportedly Contacting AEW Talent
As previously reported, WWE allegedly contacted a member of the AEW roster who was under contract. That talent told AEW about it, then noted they were happy in the company and had no desire to leave. It was unknown who the wrestler was that WWE contacted, although Chris Jericho implied it was him.
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was actually multiple talents that were contacted, not just one.
Last night, Tony Khan noted during an AEW talent meeting that Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh sent an email to WWE co-CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon telling them “not to tamper” with AEW talent.
