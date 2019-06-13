Update On WWE Studios’ First Project With Netflix

– PWInsider has more information of WWE Studios’ first collaboration project with Netflix. The film will be titled The Main Event with filming to begin later this month and run through late August.

The Main Event tells the story of a ten-year-old boy who is bullied but dreams of growing up to become a WWE superstar. He gets to live his dream earlier when he discovers the secret to having super-strength in his breakfast cereal, becoming “The Spaghetti Kid.”

John Cena, Sheamus, The Miz, and Bray Wyatt are supposed to make cameos in the film. There are also references to NXT.

WWE has yet to publicly announce the film or the relationship with Netflix.