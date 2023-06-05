wrestling / News

Update on WWE Summerslam Ticket Sales

June 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SummerSlam 2023 - August 5 -2023 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has nearly sold out this year’s Summerslam, according to a new report. The show takes place in Detroit on August 5th, and WrestleTix noted in a post on Twitter that only 4,373 of 44,604 tickets are still available. Of those 4,373 tickets, 2,893 are resale tickets.

Last year’s SummerSlam took place in Nashville and had a final attendance of 48,449.

