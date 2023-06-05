wrestling / News
Update on WWE Summerslam Ticket Sales
June 5, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has nearly sold out this year’s Summerslam, according to a new report. The show takes place in Detroit on August 5th, and WrestleTix noted in a post on Twitter that only 4,373 of 44,604 tickets are still available. Of those 4,373 tickets, 2,893 are resale tickets.
Last year’s SummerSlam took place in Nashville and had a final attendance of 48,449.
WWE SummerSlam
Sat • Aug 05 • 7:30 PM
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Available Tickets => 4,373
Current Setup => 44,604
Tickets Distributed => 40,231
Resale => 2,893 pic.twitter.com/NpeOGhB5jR
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) June 5, 2023
