Update On WWE Ticket Sale Numbers, Including Money in the Bank Tomorrow

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tomorrow night’s Money in the Bank. That event happens in Las Vegas and there are currently 12,009 tickets out at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. That is a sellout. There is an $84 get-in price on the secondary market, making it the most in-demand show on the market right now.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Phoenix has 6,509 tickets out.

A live event in Tucson on Sunday has 3,423 tickets out.

RAW in San Diego on Monday has 5,978 tickets out.

Smackdown on July 8 in Fort Worth has 6,850 tickets out.

A live event in Sacramento on July 9 has 6,023 tickets out. Another live event that same night in Bossier City, LA has 2,398 tickets out.

A live event in Reno on July 10 has 2,702 tickets out.

RAW in San Antonio on July 11 has 6,398 tickets out.

Smackdown in Orlando on July 15 has 5,957 tickets out.

Smackdown in Boston on July 22 has 4,689 tickets out. Brock Lesnar is advertised

RAW in Madison Square Garden on July 25, featuring Roman Reigns, has 7,686 tickets out.

Smackdown in Atlanta on July 29 has 5,328 tickets out.

Summerslam in Nashville on July 30 has 26,938 tickets out. It gained 2,200 tickets in the past week.

A live event in Atlantic City on August 14 has 2,499 tickets out.

RAW in Washington, DC on August 15 has 3,208 tickets out.

Smackdown in Montreal on August 19 has 7,513 tickets out.

A live event in Ottawa on August 20 has 2,564 tickets out.

RAW in Toronto on August 22 has 8,227 tickets out.

Smackdown in Detroit on August 26 has 3,727 tickets out.