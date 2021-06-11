Update on WWE Ticket Sales For Live Touring Return

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some updated ticket sale numbers for WWE’s upcoming return to live touring, including the Money in the Bank PPV.

– Smackdown in Houston on July 16 sold out last week with only a third of the upper deck opened up. Two-thirds of the upper deck are now open and there are more seats available. The secondary market has a $24 get-in price.

– Money in the Bank in Fort Worth on July 18 was only 411 tickets short of capacity, with 11,000 seats opened up and a $66 get in price.

– RAW in Dallas has 2,100 tickets left, but one third of the middle deck and two-thirds of the upper deck haven’t been opened up yet.

– Smackdown in Cleveland on July 23 only has half the building open.

– RAW in Kansas City on July 26 is not selling well, as only the floor is open (along with 38% of the 100s and nothing in the upper deck). There are still plenty of tickets left even with the limited capacity. Only Houston and Fort Worth are selling really well at the moment.