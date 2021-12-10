Update On WWE Ticket Sales For Upcoming Events, Including Day 1

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including the Day 1 PPV headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. That show has 6,769 tickets out. The get-in price is currently at $57, and is the second highest of all WWE or AEW shows other than an upcoming house show in Toronto.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Los Angeles has 9,444 tickets out.

The house show tomorrow night in Saginaw, MI has 3,895 tickets out. Sunday’s house show in Grand Rapids has 3,211 tickets out.

Monday’s RAW in St. Paul, Minnesota has 4,627 tickets out.

Smackdown in Chicago on December 17 has 7,762 tickets out.

A house show on December 18 in Rockford, IL has 3,098 tickets out. Another house show on December 19 in Des Moines, IA has 3,308 tickets out.

RAW on December 20 in Milwaukee has 3,175 tickets out.

A live event at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 26 has 5,609 tickets out.

A live event in Toronto on December 29 has 6,828 tickets out.

A live event in Laval, Quebec has 5,845 tickets out.

Royal Rumble on January 29 in St. Louis has 24,751 tickets out.