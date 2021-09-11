wrestling / News
Update on WWE Ticket Sales For Upcoming Shows, Including Extreme Rules
September 11, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some updated ticket sales numbers for WWE including the Extreme Rules PPV on September 26. That show currently has 7,100 tickets out with 5,500 paid. There is a $57 get-in price on the secondary market.
Meanwhile, a house show tonight in Washington, DC has 5,873 tickets out. Tomorrow’s event in Albany has 4,717 tickets out. Monday’s RAW at the TD Garden in Boston has 7,576 tickets out with 6,000 paid.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on When Bray Wyatt Could Debut in AEW or Impact Wrestling
- Impact Wrestling Rumored to be in Talks With Adam Scherr
- More Backstage Details on WWE’s Negotiations With Bryan Danielson, Giving Him Permission to Work the G1 Climax
- Booker T On Mick Foley’s Comments On WWE Having a Problem, WWE Fixing Things That Aren’t Broken