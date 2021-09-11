Update on WWE Ticket Sales For Upcoming Shows, Including Extreme Rules

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some updated ticket sales numbers for WWE including the Extreme Rules PPV on September 26. That show currently has 7,100 tickets out with 5,500 paid. There is a $57 get-in price on the secondary market.

Meanwhile, a house show tonight in Washington, DC has 5,873 tickets out. Tomorrow’s event in Albany has 4,717 tickets out. Monday’s RAW at the TD Garden in Boston has 7,576 tickets out with 6,000 paid.