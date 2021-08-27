Update On WWE Ticket Sales, How Much John Cena Helped With His Appearances

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on WWE ticket sales, including just how much John Cena helped attendance with the ‘Summer of Cena’ series of live events. On average, shows that had tickets on sale for some time before the Cena announcement, sold 2,584 more tickets. That’s a 46% increase.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown in North Little Rock, AR has 5,481 tickets out, a healthy increase after the announcement that Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch will appear.

Monday’s RAW in Oklahoma City was at 4,136, which will be the worst TV show number since the return to live touring.

September 3 in Jacksonville is at 4,880. They are in the A building, not Daily’s Place. All the same, they will still top the numbers AEW had been pulling in Daily’s Place.

RAW in Miami on September 6 is at 4,922, also in the A building for that market, and ahead of the 3,700 that AEW did in the city.

The episode of Smackdown on September 10 in Madison Square Garden, with Cena and Lynch advertised, is at 9,634 with over 7,000 paid.