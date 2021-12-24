Update on WWE Ticket Sales, Including Day 1 PPV Next Week

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for WWE, including next week’s Day 1 PPV in Atlanta, which are a ‘hot item’. While there has been some local discounting, the show has sold 3,000 tickets in two weeks a total of 9,759 tickets out. It takes place at the State Farm Arena. It currently has a $65 get-in price on the secondary market, which is also up, indicating increased interest.

The live event at Madison Square Garden on December 26 is at 5,750 tickets out. This event at the Garden usually does around 14,000, so this is considered a disappointment. It’s usually the best-selling non-TV live event of the year. Due to business partners, WWE typically comps more tickets at the Garden than any other arena, so actual sales would be below the number of tickets out. The Tampa event on the same day currently has 5,267 tickets out.

RAW in Detroit on December 27 has 7,590 tickets out. A house show in Orlando on the same day has 5,968 tickets out.

A live event in Washington, DC on December 28 is at 4,544 tickets out. Another show that night in Pittsburgh is at 5,478.

A live event in Baltimore on December 29 has 4,286 tickets out. Another live event in Buffalo on December 30 has 3,653 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville, SC on January 3 has 3,934 tickets out.

Smackdown at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on January 7 has 4,786 tickets out.

RAW in Philadelphia on January 10 has 7,445 tickets out.

Smackdown in Omaha on January 14 has 4,137 tickets out.

RAW in Tulsa on January 17 has 2,828 tickets out.

Smackdown in Nashville has 3,614 tickets out.

RAW in Toledo on January 24 has 3,472 tickets out.

Smackdown in Kansas City on January 28 has 2,721 tickets out.

The Royal Rumble in St. Louis on January 29 has 26,065 tickets out. They are currently offering two-for-one tickets.