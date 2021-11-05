Update on WWE Ticket Sales Including Day One and Royal Rumble

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for several WWE events, including their two PPVs coming up in January: Day One and the Royal Rumble.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Evansville, IN has 4,455 tickets out.

RAW in Louisville on Monday has 3,678 tickets out.

Smackdown in Norfolk on November 12 has 4,647 tickets out.

RAW on November 15 in Indianapolis has 3,961 tickets out.

Survivor Series on November 21 at the Barclays Center has 9,467 tickets out. RAW the next day has 4,005.

RAW at the UBS Arena in Long Island on November 29 has 4,320 tickets out.

Day One on January 1 in Atlanta currently has 4,534 tickets out.

Royal Rumble in St. Louis on January 29 has 22,098 tickets out.