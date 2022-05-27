Update On WWE Ticket Sales, Including Hell in A Cell

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Hell in a Cell next month in Chicago. That event happens at the Allstate Arena. WWE announced that it was a sellout, which is basically true. There are 12,155 tickets out for the June 5 event, with only a few scattered seats with limited views available.

Tonight’s Smackdown in North Little Rock has 5,397 tickets out.

Monday’s RAW in Des Moines has 4,558 tickets out.

Smackdown on June 3 in Columbus has 4,753 tickets out.

RAW in Wichita on June 13 has 2,909 tickets out.

RAW in Lincoln on June 20 has 4,501 tickets out.

Smackdown in Austin on June 24 has 3,595 tickets out.

Smackdown in Phoenix on July 1 has 4,159 tickets out.

Summerslam on July 30 has 22,519 tickets out. It is not likely to sell out, but no one expected it to. There have been discount sales and Buy 3, Get 4th Free sales in the local market.

Clash at the Castle on September 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales has sold just over 40,000 tickets so far. 30,000 were moved in the pre-sale and the first day to the public (May 20) moved another 10,000. They are slightly ahead of the pace of Wrestlemania (which had 37,500 for each night after the first week). A sellout would be 69,000. It’s unknown if it will hit that number or not.