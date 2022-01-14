Update on WWE Ticket Sales Including Royal Rumble Later This Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated WWE ticket sale numbers, including the Royal Rumble later this month in St. Louis. There are currently 27,760 tickets out for the event. That’s a healthy increase following this week’s Rumble announcements, including the returning women and Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns. The get-in price on the secondary market is $46, with over 3,000 tickets bought by scalpers initially.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Omaha has 6,652 tickets out.

A live event in Fargo, ND on January 15 has 4,222 tickets out.

Another live event in Sioux Falls, SD on January 16 has 2,621 tickets out.

RAW in Tulsa on January 17 has 3,574 tickets out.

Smackdown in Nashville on January 21 has 4,710 tickets out.

A live event in Corbin, KY on January 22 has 2,420 tickets out.

Another live event in Huntington, WV on January 23 has 1,947 tickets out.

RAW in Toledo on January 24 has 3,938 tickets out.

Smackdown in Kansas City on January 28 has 3,600 tickets out.

RAW in Cincinnati on January 31 has 3,439 tickets out.

Smackdown in Oklahoma City on February 4 has 2,547 tickets out.

A live event in Salt Lake City on February 5 has 2,040 tickets out.

Another live event in Boise, Idaho on February 6 has 3,201 tickets out.

RAW in Denver on February 7 has 3,281 tickets out.

Smackdown in New Orleans on February 11 has 4,361 tickets out.

RAW in Indianapolis on February 14 has 2,649 tickets out.