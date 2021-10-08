Update on WWE Ticket Sales Including Survivor Series Next Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale information on several WWE shows, including Survivor Series next month in Brooklyn.

Tonight’s Smackdown in San Jose has 5,460 tickets out. A house show tomorrow night in Fresno has 4,209, while another house show on Sunday in Bakersfield has 3,562.

Monday’s RAW at the Chase Center in San Francisco has 3,408, following two-for-one tickets being announced.

Several pre-sales happened this past Wednesday for RAW in St. Paul and Milwaukee, Smackdown in Chicago and San Antonio and house shows in Rockford, Corpus Christi, Saginaw and Grand Rapids, with actual sales happening today. Chicago has over 2,000 tickets out, while San Antonio and Rockford have over 1,500 out. St. Paul, which is December 13, has 900 tickets out. The others were 600 or fewer.

Survivor Series on November 21 has 7,406 tickets out, with 6,000 paid. Over 2,000 tickets are on the secondary market. RAW the following day was at 4,814. RAW at the UBS Arena on November 29 has 2,775 tickets out.