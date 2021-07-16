Update on WWE Ticket Sales Including This Year’s Summerslam

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sales for several WWE shows, including this year’s Summerslam.

The return to Madison Square Garden has 7,557 (around 2,500 to 3,000 being comps), with 5,700 out after the presale. As noted yesterday, AEW’s two New York shows are currently doing better, but that’s being attributed to the higher prices for the Smackdown episode. It’s likely that the announcement of RAW talent being added to the show could improve sales. It’s also possible the stricter COVID-19 policy for the Garden is hurting sales, as vaccinations are required to attend. Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Dynamite is being held, doesn’t have that policy as it’s an open-air venue. The get-in price on the secondary market is $44.

WWE has two other presale shows this week including Extreme Rules (September 28 in Columbus, OH). That show has 4,441 tickets out on the second day of presale. The September 13 episode of RAW at the TD Garden in Boston has around 1,750 tickets out. Both shows go on sale to the general public today.

The get-in price for tonight’s Smackdown is $116, the second-highest price for a wrestling show currently. Money in the Bank on Sunday in Fort Worth is $81. Summerslam is at $47, because that has the most tickets purchased by scalpers and so more tickets equals less demand. There are 40,135 tickets out.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown has 14,000 tickets out (over 11,000 paid). Money in the Bank has 9,800 tickets out and will likely sell out with 9,919. RAW in Dallas on Monday has 7,300 tickets out. It’s set up for half the building and will likely get it.