Update on WWE Using Bullet Points For Several Raw Promos, Push to Continue That Trend
– WWE’s easing off on the heavily-scripted promos during this week’s Raw is part of a movement to return to that style of mic work, according to a new report. Per the WON, the promos by Bayley, Sasha Banks and Rey Mysterio were all done via bullet points and not given word-for-word scripting.
This is obviously a change from the regular WWE style as of late and go back to the older style of promos. The site reports that there is an internal push to do more of that style of promo moving forward, similar to the way that Kevin Owens has been allowed to do bullet point-based promos.
