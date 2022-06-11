Update On WWE’s Decision To Let Cody Rhodes Wrestle at Hell in a Cell

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes had successful surgery on a torn pectoral muscle this week after tearing it last week before Hell in a Cell. He would end up wrestling at the PPV anyway, revealing the horrific injury to the world before beating Seth Rollins. This led to some asking why he was allowed to wrestle, although a doctor weighed in and said that it was unlikely he could make the injury worse. However, he could have overcompensated and caused a separate injury.

Fightful Select reports that WWE decided to be lenient with letting him wrestling for that reason: the muscle was torn off the bone and it couldn’t be damaged anymore. Rhodes was said to be “insistent” on working the match. However, if he didn’t want to, he wouldn’t have been asked or required to. Talent backstage, who were already excited that he was now a part of the roster, praised him for his efforts.

Rhodes arrived in Birmingham on Wednesday to prepare for his surgery, which was done by Jeffrey Dugas on Thursday. WWE had him do several interviews and filmed material for a planned documentary on the injury, and other things.