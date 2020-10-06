Update on XFL Trademark Ownership Transferring to Joint Venture With The Rock & Redbird Capital

– PWInsider has an update on the trademark status for the XFL. According to the new report, Alpha Opco, which is a subsidiary of Alpha Acquico, took over ownership of all registered and pending trademarks of the XFL, along with website registrations, on August 21.

The trademarks and registrations were previously owned by Alpha Entertainment. Alpha Entertainment was the company Vince McMahon started as the new parent owner of the recent failed XFL revival.

Meanwhile, Alpha Acquico is the joint venture between The Garcia Companies and Redbird Capital Partners Management that was made to acquire the XFL earlier in August. You can read more on that HERE. The purchase made former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, Redbird’s Gerry Cardinale all owners and stakeholders in the league.

The league was shut down and declared bankruptcy last April. The season of the revived league was forced to stop early due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

The recently acquired league trademarks include the trademark to the name of Alpha Entertainment, along with all the XFL IP from the league’s inaugural season from way back in 2001.