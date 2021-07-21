Update on Xia Li Following Injury Scare On Last Night’s WWE NXT

During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, there was a moment when Xia Li appeared to have been hurt following a Vader Bomb from Raquel Gonzalez in the main event. The referee and a ringside physician checked on her, and she was revealed to be okay enough to take a chokeslam from Gonzalez to end the match. It appeared as though she suffered some sort of rib injury.

Fightful Select has confirmed that Xia Li was not seriously hurt after the spot and was said to be okay backstage.