Update on Orange Cassidy’s Status After AEW Dynamite Bump

A new report has details on Orange Cassidy’s condition following the bump he took on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As noted, Cassidy’s World Title Eliminator match went to an improvised finish after Cassidy took a rough Liger bomb by PAC. An audible was called and Kenny Omega attacked PAC, causing a no contest instead of the planned 20 minute draw.

Fightful Select reports that Cassidy is fortunately okay after the spot. Cassidy and PAC will now both face Kenny Omega in a triple threat match at AEW Double or Nothing for the AEW World Championship.