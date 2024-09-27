wrestling / News

Update on Where Past Episodes of WWE NXT Will Be Available For Streaming

September 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Logo Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, past episodes of WWE NXT are expected to leave Peacock next Monday, the day before the show premieres on the CW. NXT PPVs will remain on the service as they are part of WWE’s PPV deal with the service.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that past episodes of NXT will be added to the CW App starting next month.

