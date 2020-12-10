wrestling / News
Update On Penta El Zero M After Injury Angle on Dynamite
December 10, 2020
Penta El Zero M’s injury angle on this week’s episode of Dynamite was reportedly done due to a legit injury. On tonight’s show, the Lucha Bros teamed with Lance Archer against Eddie Kingston and The Butcher & The Blade. Penta was put out before the match by being put through the timekeeper’s table and was helped to the back, after which the match became a handicap bout.
According to Bodyslam.net, the angle was done to write Penta out because he suffered an injury to his leg a few weeks ago while training. It’s not yet clear how long he’ll be out of action.
