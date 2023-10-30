Update on When Performers Are Being Told About Creative Plans in AEW

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that creative decisions in AEW are being made later than at the company’s beginning. He noted that some performers don’t find out what they’re doing until later than before, sometimes on the day of the show.

This was a problem that previously plagued WWE, particularly when Vince McMahon was running creative and would often make changes right up to showtime. It’s unknown if AEW’s situation is at that point, but decisions aren’t coming as soon as they used to.

It was said to be frustrating for talent. A lot of talent have input on what they do and come up with things, but they sometimes do that when they don’t know the long-term plans for them. It was noted they might come up with something on week one without knowing the plan for them for week 2, or the long-term plan, which may not be decided.