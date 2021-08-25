Update On Pete Dunne’s Current Contract Status In WWE

As previously reported, Pete Dunne’s contract with WWE is reportedly set to expire soon, which was noted as similar to the Adam Cole situation where some in the company were surprised by their contracts expiring. Fightful Select has more details on Dunne’s current status with the company.

According to Fightful, WWE recently offered Dunne a contract extension, though the length of the extension reportedly varied among different sources. However, an anonymous WWE rep did indeed confirm that an extension had been offered.

Fightful notes that there are currently no details on whether Dunne has already re-signed or plans to re-sign in the near future.

Dunne signed with WWE in early 2017.