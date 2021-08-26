Update on Plans For Brock Lesnar On Smackdown, Contract Status

A new report has details on WWE’s plans for Brock Lesnar now that he’s returned to WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that WWE has positioned Lesnar as a babyface on the Smackdown brand. The update comes after Lesnar made his return at SummerSlam, confronting Roman Reigns.

In addition, Fightful Select reports that WWE sources believe that Lesnar is under contract for about a year and a half and at least eight matches under his current deal.

Lesnar has been considered a heel for the entirety of his run since he made his return to WWE in 2012.