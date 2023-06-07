Update On Plans For Bullet Club Gold In AEW

A new report has an update on plans for the Bullet Club Gold in AEW. As previously reported, there was word that CM Punk could be in an early program with the group on AEW Collision, with Punk a fan of Jay White’s work. Fightful Select reports that Punk & FTR vs. White, Juice Robinson and Samoa Joe is a possibility for Collision’s debut main event, which will be revealed on tonight’s Dynamite.

In addition, the site reports that they’ve heard Bullet Club Gold will be getting new members “imminently.” The report notes that they haven’t heard specifically that Samoa Joe is among the members.

Those close to the situation have said that White has been “very laid back” about his creative in the company so far and that Punk likes White wanted to work with him.