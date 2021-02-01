Update on Plans For Christian Following Royal Rumble Return

A new report has some details on apparent plans for Christian following his return at the Royal Rumble last night. PWInsider reports that Christian will be making appearances in the future but is not as of this afternoon scheduled for tonight’s Raw. It is believed that he will be working a part-time schedule.

The word backstage after the Rumble was that he quietly visited Pittsburgh a week ago and was officially cleared to return to the ring. Christian kept his return entirely secret to everyone except a very small number of people, all the way up to just before he began to warm up for his arrival in the match.

Christian retired from in-ring competition due to concussion issues in 2014. Since then he has made sporadic appearances for WWE, including appearances on WWE Backstage when it was a regular show.