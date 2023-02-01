wrestling / News
Update On Plans For Dark Side of The Ring Season Four Subjects
January 31, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has a couple new details on the upcoming fourth season of Dark Side of The Ring. PWINsider reports that they have heard the following names listed as subjects for episodes for the new season:
* Abdullah the Butcher
* Mike Awesome
* Bam Bam Bigelow
The site also notes that Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk and Hacksaw Duggan have all been interviewed for the season, which does not yet have a premiere date.
Dark Side of the Ring concluded its most recent season in October of 2021.
