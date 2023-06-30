Latest Update on Plans To Make NXT A Third Brand in WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on WWE’s plans to make NXT a third brand in WWE, something that is already happening. NXT stars like Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes have appeared on the main roster, while main roster stars like Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley showed up on NXT.

This is something that will continue as WWE tries to get their regular audience more familiar with NXT wrestlers and to use main roster talent to increase NXT ratings. They also want to make NXT “more unpredictable” as fans will never know who will appear on the Tuesday show. This also allows the company to use main roster talent they aren’t otherwise doing anything with.

WWE was said to be “encouraged” by last week’s ratings. There are currently talks about taping TV outside of Orlando and running house shows outside of Florida in smaller venues. The latter is something NXT did before the pandemic.