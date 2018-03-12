Update On Plans For Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania

– As we’ve previously reported, Braun Strowman was pulled from his match with The Miz at Wrestlemania as WWE needed him as a backup plan if Roman Reigns was unable to compete against Brock Lesnar. There was concern that Reigns being named as a client of steroid dealer Richard Rodriguez could force them to remove him. There was also some concern that Lesnar’s contract status may make him unable to appear.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Dave Meltzer said that WWE is moving forward with Lesnar vs. Reigns and are confident Strowman won’t be needed for the main event. The current belief seems to be that nothing will happen to Reigns.

Jon Bravo has yet to release a full report on the WWE stars involved with Rodriguez, which he teased last week. There was speculation that he may have confused Roman Reigns with Matt “Luther Reigns” Wiese, who was in WWE from 2003-05. He listed Wiese as a client of Rodriguez in an Instagram post. However, he later clarified: “Luther and Roman are 2 different people everyone. Stop spreading rumors and wait until I release more information. Be responsible guys.”

As for Strowman, there’s still no word on what exactly he’ll be doing. There have been rumors of giving him a throwaway match or segment to show off his strength and dominance. There have also been rumors of Strowman vs. Elias or both men being added to the Intercontinental title match with The Miz, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins.