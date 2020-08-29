Update on Plans For Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt Following Paul Heyman Smackdown Reveal

Roman Reigns has signed up with Paul Heyman, and according to a new report that’s leading to a big character change not just for him, but for Bray Wyatt as well. PWInsider reports that they’ve confirmed that the plans in WWE moving forward are to push Reigns as the top heel on Smackdown.

Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam, attacking both Braun Strowman and Wyatt’s Fiend character after The Fiend won the WWE Universal Championship from Strowman. According to the report, Strowman’s heel turn is set to be a permanent role and that with Reigns and Strowman both heels, WWE will be using Bray Wyatt in his Fiend role as the top Smackdown babyface.

The site also notes that Naomi, who did not appear on tonight’s show, will be pushed stronger following the vocal call on social media for her to be used better, which coalesced under the #GiveNaomiAChance hashtag.

Reigns, Wyatt, and Strowman are set to face off at Payback on Sunday for the WWE Universal Championship.