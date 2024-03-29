Update on Plans For Wrestlemania 40 Card, How Many Matches Left to Be Announced

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the card for Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia, which is still taking shape with a week left. There are currently ten matches and the WON notes that there will be thirteen when next weekend rolls around.

The most recent plan is that there will be seven matches on night one and six on night two. Each match will be given as much time as needed to provide the best match possible. It was noted that all of the matches still remaining will come from the Smackdown side of the roster.

It remains to be seen what is added, although it was noted that there are plans for something involving Damage CTRL, but it’s not a women’s tag team title match. There have also been feuds between Legado del Fantasma and the LWO, as well as Karrion Kross & The Authors of Pain vs. Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.