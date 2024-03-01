Update On Possible Creative Plans For Tama Tonga in WWE

As previously reported, Tama Tonga is set to appear in WWE soon after ending his run with New Japan Pro Wrestling. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tonga could be considered to join the Bloodline somewhere down the line.

Yes, Tama Tonga is the adopted son and actual nephew of Haku. Both are Tongan wrestlers and not related to the Anoa’i family by blood. However, according to the WON, he is considered “family” by The Rock and Roman Reigns, and the idea of him joining the faction has been considered.