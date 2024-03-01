Update On Possible John Cena Appearance at Wrestlemania 40

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on whether or not John Cena will make an appearance at this year’s Wrestlemania 40 event in Philadelphia. It was noted that Cena is set to film the second season of Peacemaker soon and so his appearance depends on his acting schedule. There has been talk in WWE of a possible appearance if he is available. However, he likely couldn’t get too physical as that would be a risk to his acting work.

If he does show up, it will be to do something “fun, short and memorable” and also “with substance.”