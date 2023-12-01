Update On Possible Networks For WWE RAW, WBD Said To Have Turned Them Down

As previously reported, Triple H was not backstage at WWE RAW this past week, as he was in Los Angeles with Nick Khan for TV rights negotiations. RAW’s contract with the USA Network expires next year and a new deal has not been announced.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is hoping to get $400 million per year for the show, although analysts are predicting $387 million per year. Currently FX is said to be in the lead, with Netflix, USA, WBD and Amazon Prime all in talks.

A source at WBD told multiple people this week that Nick Khan came to them in October and was turned down. WBD have privately said there is nothing to the rumors that RAW could end up on TNT or TBS. WWE also considers WBD a “long shot” and believe WBD owns a percentage of AEW.