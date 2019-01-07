Update on Possible NXT Callup Debuts (Possible Spoiler)

– Several NXT stars that are about to be called up are backstage at tonight’s Raw taping, according to a new report. Per PWInsider, EC3, Heavy Machinery, Lars Sullivan and Lacey Evans are all at the taping.

It should be noted that Raw is being held in Orlando and all the NXT talent is local to the area, so they haven’t been flown in and a debut is by no means certain. However, they are all present should WWE wish to debut anyone.

Nikki Cross is expected to work tonight’s Smackdown live event, as she was with the Smackdown crew throughout the brand’s weekend loop.