 

wrestling / News

Update on Possible Plans For Kurt Angle & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania

February 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Kurt Angle WWE TLC

– According to @WrestleVotes, here is an update on the possible plans for Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34. Kurt Angle was being considered to tag with Ronda Rousey against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, but it now appears that he will be facing Seth Rollins (who was originally scheduled to face the now injured Jason Jordan).

article topics :

Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, WrestleMania 34, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading