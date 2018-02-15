Update on Possible Plans For Kurt Angle & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania

– According to @WrestleVotes, here is an update on the possible plans for Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34. Kurt Angle was being considered to tag with Ronda Rousey against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, but it now appears that he will be facing Seth Rollins (who was originally scheduled to face the now injured Jason Jordan).

Regarding Rousey and Mania: WWE wanted The Rock as her partner, obviously. Whether he's doing it or not, we'll find out. The other choice was initially Angle but it looks like that changed. Source says Rollins vs Angle more likely. If no Rock, Strowman's name has been discussed. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 15, 2018