Latest Update On Possible Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match

As previously reported, Roman Reigns is not expected to appear at Elimination Chamber next month in Perth, Australia. He is not currently advertised for the event. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer followed up on that report and said that a match between Reigns and The Rock is not happening at Elimination Chamber. While the match would appear likely for Wrestlemania 40, Meltzer said he was unable to confirm that. All he could confirm was that it won’t be happening in Australia.

He also noted that Reigns will also not be in Paris for Backlash.

Reigns’ next scheduled match is at the Royal Rumble, a week from Saturday.