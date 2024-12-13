Update On Possible Subjects For Dark Side of the Ring Season Six

As previously reported, season six of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring will premiere on March 25, 2025. No official topics have been announced, but Slam Wrestling has a tentative list of what the possible subjects could be, based on clues through their contacts. They include:

* Superstar Billy Graham

* Andrew ‘Test’ Martin

* Eddie Gilbert

* Daffney

* Billy Jack Haynes

* Vader

* Ludvig Borga

* Hell in a Cell

Mark Henry previously noted that he worked on an episode about Tony Atlas, as well.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirms that several of these have been planned. Meanwhile, Jim Ross has said that he did interviews for an episode about Mick Foley.