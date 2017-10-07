Update On Possible TV Taping Locations For Impact Wrestling

In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via SportsKeeda), it was noted that Impact Wrestling has a few options when it comes to future TV taping venues. As we previously reported, Jeff Jarrett left Impact again over what the company is calling “personal issues.” In the wake of that, it was announced that Bound for Glory will take place in Ottawa, Canada, as will the TV tapings immediately after.

Once Impact has concluded its events in Ottawa, there are other locations being considered for future TV tapings. These include New York, Chicago and other larger US markets. However, the site notes that because of the expense of recording in a major city in the US, it’s unlikely Impact will leave Canada. It also helps that Canada is offering tax breaks to film in their country, which could be why Ottawa was chosen in the first place.

Impact is also planning to tape something at WrestleCon 2018.