Update on PPV Buys For WWE Money in the Bank

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE Money in the Bank had a ‘phenomenal’ number of PPV buys, even with the show available on Peacock. The PPV had 17,600 buys, up 82% from last year. Overall, streaming numbers have been up while TV PPV has been down, so this is an impressive number. That’s even more so because it was a Saturday afternoon event that didn’t air in primetime, while last year’s event did.

Money in the Bank was down from Wrestlemania but is far ahead of WWE’s other post-Wrestlemania shows. Buys from satelite dish homes were over double from last year (AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door also had more satellite buys than last year). While cable was up for Money in the Bank, it wasn’t up to the degree that dish owners were. Meanwhile, late buyers of the WWE event were less likely to also buy Forbidden Door than live buyers.