Update on PPV Plans For WrestleMania 37

March 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
If you don’t have Peacock and want to go the traditional PPV route for viewing WrestleMania 37, that will be an option for you. PWInsider reports that while WWE has been solely promoting Peacock as the way to view the two-night PPV, it will be available via the traditional PPV route.

The PPV listing is currently available in PPV listings and each night is listed at 6:30 PM ET, which suggests a kickoff show of an hour and a half to two hours for each night. The listing reads:

“Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil host this year’s Wrestlemania. From Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.”

