Update on Randy Orton Following This Alexa Bliss Fire Blast

WWE has an update on Randy Orton following his being torched by Alexa Bliss’ sorcery on Raw. WWE posted a medical update on Wednesday to note that Orton suffered minor burns.

The announcement reads:

“WWE Digital has learned that Randy Orton suffered minor burns to the face following the fireball attack by Alexa Bliss on Raw.

The Legend Killer laid down a challenge for Triple H at the beginning of the night and was in a battle with The Game when Bliss emerged from the darkness.

Don’t miss Raw next Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network for the latest update on Orton’s condition.”